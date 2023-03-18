Riverside County man arrested in 2016 Banning rape case

A 33-year-old Grand Terrace man was arrested on suspicion of raping a victim incapable of consent and rape by force or fear, Banning Police announced Saturday.

The Banning Police Department received a call from a woman who recognized Steven Roy McElroy from a news release related to an arrest and reported that she and another woman were sexually assaulted by McElroy on or about 2015 to 2016 in his Grand Terrace home on separate occasions.

Both women spoke with detectives and a criminal investigation was initiated.

An arrest warrant was granted in the new case in consultation with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

McElroy was arrested Tuesday in front of the Banning Justice Center while preparing to appear at a preliminary hearing for the original case, the details of which were not immediately available.

McElroy was booked on a warrant for the new charges filed against him. He's charged with rape by force or fear, and rape of victim incapable of consent.

The Banning Police Department's Detective Bureau asked anyone with additional information about the case to contact them at (951) 922-3170.