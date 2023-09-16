Riverside County corrections deputy arrested for having sex with an inmate

A Riverside County correctional deputy was booked for extorting several female inmates and having sex with at least one of them.

Investigators began looking into Correctional Deputy Christian Heidecker on Aug. 31. At the time, the 32-year-old was assigned to the Riverside Alternative Sentencing Program located in banning. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, deputies discovered that Heidecker was extorting female inmates assigned to the home confinement unit during their investigation. These women wore ankle monitors and served their remaining sentences at their homes.

Heidecker eventually turned himself in to investigators, according to the department. He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center for one count of engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, three counts of attempted sexual activity with an inmate and four counts of extortion under color of authority.

He has been placed on administrative leave. Deputies believe there may be additional victims and ask that anyone with information on the case to contact Master Investigator R. Deanne at (951) 955-2777.