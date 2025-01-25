Riverside County correctional officer arrested for sexually abusing juvenile inmate

A former Riverside County correctional officer was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile inmate, authorities said.

Cecilia Pulido, 42, was taken into custody after members of the Riverside County Probation Department contacted deputies in regards to an alleged relationship between a former employee and a boy who was in custody, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

While investigating the matter, detectives determined that Pulido, a Moreno Valley resident, was a person of interest and they arrested her on Friday.

"Pulido was hired by the Riverside County Probation Department in 2023 as a probation corrections officer," said RSO in a statement. "However, she resigned before these allegations were revealed."

She was released later that evening after posting $10,000 bond, deputies said.

Deputies noted that she was booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of annoying and molesting a child, sexual contact with a prisoner or inmate and other related offenses that were not specified.

Further investigation revealed that Pulido and the boy engaged in alleged intimate contact at least one time. They did not provide further details on the incident, however.

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact Special Victims Unit Master Investigator Juan Abdrae at (951) 955-1701.