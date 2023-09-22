Riverside County Correctional Deputy arrested for allegedly possessing 104 pounds of fentanyl

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a Correctional Deputy for allegedly possessing over 100 pounds of fentanyl.

Detectives started investigating Correctional Deputy Jorge Oceguera-Rocha after learning he allegedly had a "pivotal role" in trafficking drugs throughout Riverside County while off duty.

Deputies arrested Oceguera-Rocha on Sept. 17 after he was pulled over on the I-10 Freeway at County Line Road. According to the department, Oceguera-Rocha had over 100 pounds of packaged fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun in his vehicle. Investigators do not believe he was smuggling the drugs into the Riverside County jail system.

The sheriff's department presented the case to the Assistant United States Attorney's office. However, prosecutors rejected the federal indictment.

Because of this, deputies arrested Oceguera-Rocha again and booked him on different charges relating to possessing and transporting drugs. They added weight enhancements since they confiscated 104 pounds of fentanyl. Oceguera-Rocha may also face a possession of a firearm while possessing narcotics charge.

He remains in jail in lieu of a $5 million bail.

"The Riverside County Sheriff's Office condemns any form of illegal activity and remains resolute in its commitment to deterring and preventing such behavior. The Riverside County Sheriff's Office will employ all necessary measures to ensure the highest standards of integrity and professionalism among its personnel," the department stated in a press release.