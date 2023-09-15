Riverside corrections deputy arrested for possessing drugs

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office arrested a correctional deputy for possessing and consuming drugs.

According to investigators, they caught 22-year-old Correctional Deputy Brent Turnwall high in the 30000 block of Auld Road in Murrieta. Turnwall had been with the department for less than a year and was assigned to Cois Byrd Detention Center.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said other employees at the detention center caught Turnwall under the influence.

"I am very proud of our other employees for doing exactly what we would hope when they find themselves in a situation involving misconduct by another employee," he said.

TUrnwall was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center with an additional charge of possessing a controlled substance.

"I am disappointed to learn Correctional Deputy Turnwall is involved with drugs," Bianco stated. "I hope he gets the help he needs, but he certainly does not belong in this line of work. As such, he was released from service with the Sheriff's Office with cause."



