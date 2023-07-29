Riot breaks out at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey

A riot has broken out at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall in Downey.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, there have been injuries in this incident but it is unclear how many and to what extent.

L.A. County Probation, which runs the facility, said they have no comment on the ongoing situation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.