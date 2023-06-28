Rideshare driver fatally shot in Inglewood; suspect remains at large

Authorities are searching for a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a rideshare driver in Inglewood early Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of W. Kelso Street after learning of the shooting at around 3 a.m. where they arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While the victim has not yet been identified by the Coroner's office, family members at a vigil late Tuesday evening identified him as Juan Miguel, a man who worked as a rideshare driver.

"He was always there like no matter what," said friend Ashley Velasquez. "He was an amazing guy, amazing father, amazing friend."

Investigators say that they're still unsure of the circumstances surrounding the incident, but they are sure it was not a drive-by shooting and have no reason to believe it was gang-related.

They're working to identify a suspect and a motive in the shooting.