San Francisco 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall shot during attempted robbery, mayor says

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot Saturday afternoon during an attempted robbery in downtown San Francisco, the city's mayor said.

The incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. local time in the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue, a block from San Francisco's Union Square, according to a social media post by the San Francisco Fire Department.

In a social media post Saturday evening, San Francisco Mayor London Breed reported that Pearsall had been shot during an attempted robbery. The suspect was arrested at the scene, Breed said.

His condition was not immediately confirmed.

"We will provide more updates, including on his condition, as I receive them," Breed wrote.

CBS News has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department, the city, the Niners and Pearsall's representatives for comment.

The 24-year-old Pearsall was selected by the Niners in April as the 31st overall pick out of Florida.