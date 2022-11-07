Rick Caruso closing in with two days remaining in race for Mayor of LA

Race for Mayor of Los Angeles going down home stretch; Bass holds small lead over Caruso

The race to become the new Mayor of Los Angeles is turning out to be a close one.

Rep. Karen Bass has led the race from the get-go but the race is far from over.

Congresswoman Bass' opponent, real estate developer Rick Caruso, has gained a lot of ground and a new poll published by the UC Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies reported that Bass' advantage is down to 45% among likely voters.

Thirteen percent of voters are still undecided, according to the poll sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.

With days before election day, Caruso was out campaigning Sunday, talking to patrons at Casa Torres Restaurante y Cantina in Sylmar.

Caruso focused his points on the City Council's shortcomings and residents' frustration.

"They're sick of the corruption that's gone on in city hall. They don't want more corruption and they don't want more of the same and that's what I talk about when I get to every one of these places around the city," Caruso said.

Meanwhile, CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner caught up with Bass as she was campaigning in Sherman Oaks on Sunday.

She also got some support from former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

"You can't buy my vote and you can't buy your vote either," Villaraigosa said.

There's no question that every vote will certainly count for this race.

"We are almost to the end of this journey and let me just tell you how much it means to me to see this crowd," Bass said. "To see the feeling, the love, the momentum, the energy because that is what it's going to take to defeat 100 million dollars."