Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for MLK K Line Station in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Saturday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be among the officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the Martin Luther King Jr. K Line Station in South Los Angeles. 

Garcetti, who is also a Metro Board member, will be joined by Assemblyman Isaac Bryan, Metro CEO Stephanie N. Wiggins, L.A. City Councilman Herb Wesson and Crenshaw community leaders and residents.

Supporters and residents are celebrating the dedication as one of the most important stations on the K Line. It will provide access to major commercial centers, employment, housing developments, and institutional centers. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:11 PM

First published on July 22, 2022 / 6:11 PM

