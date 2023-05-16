Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Woodland Hills family shelter

Woodland Hills will now be home to 100 more families. Members from Hope the Mission, Los Angeles City Councilman Bob Blumenfield, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath cut the ribbon Monday to officially open the Woodlands Family Shelter.

The shelter, which is housed in a former motel, has been renovated and furnished with 400 beds and 100 units to give 100 families lodging and supportive services.

As part of the Homekey 2.0 initiative of the California State Housing Community Development Department, the county and Hope the Mission purchased The Woodlands Family Shelter.

The Woodlands Family Shelter is now accepting families in need of housing and supportive services. The project is expected to provide critical assistance to families experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County, helping to ensure that they have a safe and stable place to call home.

The program's goal is to create permanent supportive housing for individuals and families who are homeless in California by converting hotels, motels, and other buildings.

Supervisor Horvath extended her gratitude to all project participants during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, saying that "the Woodlands Family Shelter is an incredible example of what can be accomplished when we work together to address the housing crisis in our community."

Councilman Blumenfield echoed these sentiments, adding that "this shelter will provide much-needed support to families experiencing homelessness, and I'm proud to have been a part of making it happen."