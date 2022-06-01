Rialto police arrest couple on charges of child torture

Rialto Police arrested and booked a man and woman into the West Valley Detention Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, on charges of child torture, with the five victims ranging in age from 11-years-old to 17-years-old.

Both residents of San Bernardino, 36-year-old Fernando Inzunza and 26-year-old Salas Ruiz are being on $75,000 bail.

In January, the Rialto Police Department was notified of allegations of child abuse inflicted on five juvenile victims, information that was related to an investigation conducted by the Barstow Police Department in August 2021, according to a press release by Rialto PD.

Barstow Police Department's investigation found that the juvenile victims were abused for approximately four years while living with their aunt and uncle in the City of Rialto.

A detective with Rialto PD coordinated forensic interviews with each of the victims, who described physical abuse and torture that included strangulation, branding and being shot pellet guns, the release stated. Medical examinations of the victims found physical evidence, including scarring, that was consistent with the victims' accounts of abuse.

The Rialto Police Department released booking photos to encourage anyone with information regarding these crimes to contact Lt. James Mills at 909-820-2632 or anonymously through WeTip at 800-782-7463.