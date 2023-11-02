"RHOC" star Shannon Beador sentenced to 3 years probation for DUI hit-and-run

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," was sentenced to three years of informal probation and 40 hours of community service Thursday, after pleading guilty to a DUI hit-and-run that happened in September.

The reality television star clipped a Newport Beach apartment complex on September 16, near midnight, and fled. Her vehicle barely missed the front door of one of the apartment units, leaving behind visible damage to the building.

"We heard loud screeching and a loud noise," said Gaby, who witnessed the car driving away from the crash with the front bumper dragging on the road. "We looked out the window and there was a car driving away after running into the house."

At first, she was worried for the person's well-being, but after seeing them driving away, with oil pouring out from underneath their car, she was disappointed.

"How could they drive away from that, with the oil spilling out the car?"

A trail of spilled oil remained on the street outside of the complex, showing the route the car took as they fled from the spot of the collision.

Beador, 59, was arrested by the Newport Beach Police Department shortly after the accident happened and her blood alcohol content was found to be three times the legal limit.

At the time of her arrest, attorney Mike Fell shared Beador's remorse. "She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions," Fell said.

Both charges were misdemeanors.