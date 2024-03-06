Reward offered for information on deadly shooting of Army veteran in 2020

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspect of fatally shooting an Army veteran in Lancaster in 2020.

A bulletin announcing the reward offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Investigators are searching for Oscar Palazuelos, who is wanted for killing Ismael Zabala, 26, on Dec. 20, 2020 while attending a family birthday party at a relative's home in Lancaster, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"More than three years have passed since Ismael's life was violently and unjustly ended," said Los Angeles County Supervisor in a statement after the Board of Supervisors extended the reward offer. "It is unconscionable that he was murdered in front of his family. This case is unique because a suspect has been identified. I'm hopeful this reward will lead to someone stepping forward to provide a critical tip that will lead to an arrest. Ismael's family is heartbroken and devastated. They deserve answers, justice, and closure."

Palazuelos and another man were invited to the party, which was held in the 400 block of W. Avenue J-12, but were asked to leave at some point, which led to an altercation at the front door where Zabala and another victim were assaulted.

The fight escalated into a shooting when Palazuelos produced a gun and opened fire, striking Zabala and the other victim.

Zabala died, but the other victim, who has since been identified as his brother Charlie, survived.

"What we're looking for is just some kind of justice" said Alex Zabala, Ismael's father at a press conference in 2021. "I would appreciate it if everybody that's out there, if they know his whereabouts, can help us out and bring him in, so he can pay for his crimes. ... The sooner we get him in, the better. He's out there, and what he did is not right."

Investigators say that Palazuelos has black hair and brown eyes and stands around 5-fee, 9-inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Zabala served three years in the United States Army before he was honorably discharged.

Anyone with further information on Palazuelos' whereabout is urged to contact Lieutenant Michael Gomez with LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5554.