Restraining order dismissed against 'Vanderpump Rules' cast member

Scheana Shay (Left) , Raquel Leviss (Right) WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN

Raquel Leviss dropped her bid for an extended restraining order against fellow "Vanderpump Rules" cast member Scheana Shay on Wednesday, March 29.

Leviss obtained the order, alleging that Shay attacked and punched her in the face after learning about Leviss' affair with cast member Tom Sandoval.

After Leviss was an no-show and opted to drop the case, a judge dismissed a temporary restraining order that was issued earlier in March.

Shay's attorney, Neama Rahmani, said he was prepared to defend his client in court on Wednesday against efforts to extend the restraining order, despite Leviss' previous comments that she intended to dismiss the case.

Following Wednesday's hearing, Rahmani insisted that Shay never punched or physically injured Leviss, saying his client only "pushed" Leviss after Leviss "grabbed her wrist."

"When (Leviss) realized she would lose in court and that she couldn't just drop it, she decided to not show up at all," Rahmani said. "We were prepared to expose (Leviss') lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends, Scheana and Ariana (Madix)."

A representative for Leviss told "Entertainment Tonight" that Shay's attorneys were well aware that the Leviss did not plan to attend the Wednesday hearing and that the restraining order was being dropped.

"At least she finally admits there was physicality involved and Raquel stands by her initial statement that Scheana punched her in the face supported by photos of her bruised eyebrow boner and slashed eyebrow," the representative said.

Rahmani denied that his client punched Leviss.

Leviss told "Entertainment Tonight" last week that the restraining order "was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched, but I didn't want to continue with the permanent (restraining order) nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress."