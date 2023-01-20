Restoring dignity with The Shower of Hope program

A special program offers a helping hand for all Angelenos: Access to running water, toilets, toothbrushes, these are things we often take for granted. For the unhoused population, those things can feel like luxuries. Tena Ezzeddine introduces us to a community organization dedicated to giving dignity and confidence back.

Basic necessities in life are often lacking in a life on the street.

"A shower is more than what many of these individuals have in their daily routine," said Dr. Don Garcia, medical director at Clinica Romero.

Clinica Romero and The Shower of Hope, together with L.A. County USC Hospital, are serving the homeless.

"It's just really devastating to understand. How can we send humans to the moon, send probes to Mars, and we cannot house those who are here on Planet Earth?" said Dr. Garcia.

So every Friday for the last five years, in the back parking lot of the clinic there is a chance for care: A free shower. A hot meal. Clothes. A medical check-up.

"I just met a woman who has an eye infection, so she got to see the doctor," said Amanda Ruiz, public health manager at Clinica Romero. "She's currently in the clinic getting her medication from the pharmacy, so that's really great to see."

Clinica Romero estimates more than 2,000 free showers are provided each month.

But to provide all this, there needs to be awareness that it even exists.

On the streets of Boyle Heights there is an outreach program letting those in need know that there is help available.

But there is frustration among caregivers witnessing the homeless crisis. How did we get here?

"There's not a comprehensive unhoused plan for Los Angeles County or the city of Los Angeles," said Dr. Garcia. "And the frustration is that we cannot piecemeal and provide individual support."

So on a weekday morning, they do their part.

"It really warms my heart to know that for at least one day we're making an impact," said Ruiz.

No matter how big or how small it may seem.

"We must give dignity to all of our individuals in the city," said Dr. Garcia.

Helping hands to all of humanity.

If you'd like to be part of the solution, The Shower of Hope is always looking for volunteers and contributions.