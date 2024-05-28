Watch CBS News
Restaurant employee stabbed by coworker following argument in Fullerton

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly stabbed one of his coworkers following an argument at a restaurant in Fullerton on Monday. 

The incident happened at around 11 p.m. at the Flaming Buffet, located in the 100 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue, according to Fullerton Police Department officers. 

They arrived to learn that the altercation between two employees of the restaurant escalated to the point of a stabbing, which left the victim suffering with moderate injuries that required hospitalization. 

At the time of the stabbing, no customers were inside of the restaurant, police said. 

The suspect, who remains unidentified, has not yet been located. 

No further information was provided. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 28, 2024 / 6:25 PM PDT

