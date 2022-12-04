Restaurant burglary caught on camera in Chatsworth

Thieves that broke into a restaurant in Chatsworth were caught on camera, and the owner said he believes they are not first-time offenders based on news footage he saw on CBS Los Angeles.

surveillance footage

The burglars broke the bar door of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant in Chatsworth around 4 a.m. Friday and ransacked it, looking for cash, the owner said.

"They caused about $10,000 worth of damage," said Nicolas Montaño, owner of Los Toros Mexican Restaurant. "The door damage, some of the computer systems that they ripped out of the walls."

He believes this could be the work of a former employee because the thieves seemed to know their way around, including where the safe is.

"We work so hard for what we have," said Montaño. "And these assailants come in and run rampant."

An hour later, another burglary happened in nearby Porter Ranch. Police said three people broke into a Subway restaurant with a crowbar and sledgehammer, and stole the cash register. They left in a similar-looking car to the suspects in the first burglary, a white BMW sedan.

Montaño believes that could be the same group. He had a message for the alleged burglars.

"You're going to get caught," he said.