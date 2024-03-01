Souplantation-style restaurant brings comfort food to Rancho Cucamonga

A new restaurant is stirring up fond memories in Rancho Cucamonga as "Soup 'n Fresh" rekindles the spirit of the beloved Souplantation.

Soup 'n Fresh is a family-run establishment inspired by Souplantation and even situated in the same building as the now shut-down chain on Foothill Blvd. and Vineyard Ave. Patrons of its all-you-can-eat soup, salad, and pizza offerings have been yearning for a taste of the past.

"The demand is crazy," said Brian Lopez, co-owner. "People are driving from all over the place like Oceanside and the San Fernando Valley."

Souplantation's 44 restaurants closed permanently in 2020 due to FDA-mandated COVID guidelines.