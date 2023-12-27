Respiratory illnesses spike during the holiday season

Respiratory illnesses have spiked higher this holiday season compared to last year with many catching COVID, the flu or RSV.

"We are in the heart of the respiratory season," Dr. Nathan Newman, medicinal director of Exer Urgent Care, said. "Right now, we have a rise in COVID cases, a rise in influenza type-A, a few in type-B of influenza."

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health shows that COVID-19 cases increased by 11% in one week. Flu cases have increased by 14% compared to last week, with 18% of tests returning positive. Respiratory illnesses dropped slightly from 12.5% to 12.3%.

"I wouldn't say the strains are any stronger than usual," Newman said. "They're all terrible. They can make you feel just awful. They can lead to infections that are so severe that you wind up in the hospital and even die, both influenza and COVID."

Doctors believe that large gatherings that tend to happen during the holiday season contributed to the rise.

"It's winter time. Most of us are indoors. We are in close proximity to other people," Dr. Angelique Campen from Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center said. "There's a lot of times where we are gathering with large groups [during] Christmas time, New Years time."

She recommended high-risk individuals continue to wear masks in highly-populated areas and close enclosures.

"Make sure you keep your hands clean," Campen said. "Don't touch your eyes or your nose that's how you catch it."

--Lauren Pozen contributed reporting.