Residents rush to Lancaster to see the poppy superbloom

Many from all over California flocked to Lancaster and Antelope Valley to see the beautiful orange poppies amid this uncommon superbloom and of course capture it for their social media feeds.

"This is like once-in-a-decade bloom that happens," said traveler Bharat Beedu. "We're driving here from San Francisco to see this place. This is just wild. It's just beautiful.

The expectations of a superbloom skyrocketed thanks to the immense amount of rain that fell throughout Southern California. Especially since it's been about four years since the last superbloom, many were excited to see the beautiful poppies creating an orange sea of flowers mixed with the lush green grass.

But while the poppies are blossoming in the flatlands leading to the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, the state park is still waiting for mother nature to sprout her beautiful orange petals.

"We're a little bit disappointed as far as what Mother Nature has given us," said Ranger Matt Williams. "Again, she's Mother Nature though. She kind of does what it wants, that's why we call it a reserve. It's reserved for her if she decides to show up."

The reserve will know soon if the peak of the superbloom has passed or if they can still expect poppies to flourish nearby.

