Residents move out of Sylmar makeshift RV park after court order

Residents were leaving a controversial living space Sunday that neighbors claim has been spewing raw sewage and terrible stenches.

The City Of Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power shut off power Tuesday at a makeshift RV park in Sylmar that is filled with over two dozen formerly homeless residents.

A court order was given saying the Hubbard Street residents have to leave. The park consists of 26 RVs, two back houses, and a converted garage that the property owner charges rent for. Many of the RVs were reportedly forced to dump sewage in the street.

"I don't have peace, not even in my own house," said Maria, who lives next to the park. "My son got sick, all of us got nauseous the ambulance came because my son was vomiting at night."

The property sits in two jurisdictions— the City of Los Angeles and the City of San Fernando.

LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said in a statement:

The City family continues to work with great urgency to mitigate the impacts for both the individuals living on the property and neighboring residents. As previously shared, we are working with all resources at our disposal to address the public health and safety concerns and place those residing in the RVs with emergency shelters. The conditions on this private property is an exploitation of vulnerable people seeking housing, and I'm hopeful that the City Attorney will be successful in representing this case in court tomorrow.