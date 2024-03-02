Residents evacuated due to kitchen fire explosion at San Juan Capistrano apartments

Firefighters evacuated residents in San Juan Capistrano Saturday after a small kitchen explosion at an apartment.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department put out the word at 2 p.m. Saturday that deputies and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters were working in the area of 74 Highway and Rancho Verde Road.

Deputies received a call of a small explosion in an apartment complex with no fire, OCSD Sgt. Frank Gonzalez said.

The explosion came from the kitchen of one apartment and deputies evacuated surrounding units while a hazardous materials team evaluated the explosion site and determined it was safe after roughly two hours, Gonzalez said.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)