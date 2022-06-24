Watch CBS News
Residential fire damages home in Glendora; Crews contain flames within an hour

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A Glendora home sustained considerable damage during a fire Friday morning. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene on E. Bennett Avenue were able to contain the flames within an hour. 

With Sky2 overhead, large plumes of billowing smoke could be seen escaping the two-story home from the windows and holes created in the roof my firefighters on scene. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on June 24, 2022 / 10:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

