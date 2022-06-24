Residential fire damages home in Glendora; Crews contain flames within an hour
A Glendora home sustained considerable damage during a fire Friday morning.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but Los Angeles County Fire Department crews dispatched to the scene on E. Bennett Avenue were able to contain the flames within an hour.
With Sky2 overhead, large plumes of billowing smoke could be seen escaping the two-story home from the windows and holes created in the roof my firefighters on scene.
