Reproductive rights supporters fear Roe v. Wade reversal threatens other civil liberties

With the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion rights to the states, many people are concerned about future ramifications and what other landmark decisions could be reversed.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in writing his opinion on the ruling, said the court should review other precedents, including protections for same-sex marriage and the use of contraceptives.

"It's a dangerous day for millions who lost Constitutional rights to access abortion," Juliana Serrano, Planned Parenthood Vice President of Advocacy and Equity, said.

The Supreme Court's decision, which came down Friday, has sounded an alarm for reproductive rights advocates, who have been painfully preparing.

"This movement has not just been about abolishing abortion in our nation, it is a beginning. It's a starting point," Serrano said.

The fight ahead, according to advocates for abortion rights, is not just about abortion, but other civil liberties as well.

"This is an absolutely devastating day for the LGBTQ+ community," said Christian Port, San Gabriel Valley LGBTQ Center Vice President.

Port, like others, read Justice Thomas's opinion, which argued that the court "should reconsider" its past rulings on same-sex marriage.

"Marriage equality is a relatively new right for the LGBTQ+ community. You know, we've barely had this win for 10 years. It's extremely delicate. It's extremely fragile.

Contraception access is also a growing concern for some.

The leading institute on sexual health and reproduction said there will be a 3,000% increase in the number of people from out of state coming to California to access abortion services. At Planned Parenthood in the San Gabriel Valley, it's already happening, according to Serrano.

"We've seen a dramatic increase," she said.

The reversal of a 50-year old landmark case, said some activists, could pose a threat on the other precedents.