Thousands plan to march in Reproductive Rights Rallies throughout Southland on Saturday

Tens of thousands of people are expected to participate in "Bans Off Our Bodies Abortion Rally" events across the Southland on Saturday May 15 in support of reproductive rights.

Listed below is information about the organized events taking place in Southern California.

Downtown Los Angeles

The volunteer-organized march, with the Women's March Foundation and Planned Parenthood, will begin at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square. Supporters will walk to Los Angeles City hall, where the rally will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

Santa Ana

A Planned Parenthood-organized rally, in association with the Women's March Foundation, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon at 3000 W Edinger Ave. in Santa Ana.

Riverside

IE Women's March, Planned Parenthood and Riverside County National Organization of Women will gather together at Riverside City Hall, at 3900 Main St. from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Temecula

Supporters will march from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at the Temecula Duck Pond and ending at Temecula City Hall, at 41000 Main St.

Burbank

MAEVE Burbank will host it's first ever march starting at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of North Mariposa Street and Chandler Boulevard. A family friendly version of the march will take place along Chandler Bike Path. The march will finish at Mariposa Street around 11:30 a.m.