Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed.

There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.