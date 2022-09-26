Watch CBS News
Local News

Reports of fight at Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood draws large police response

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 26 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 26 AM Edition) 01:54

Police were called to Valhalla Mortuary in North Hollywood Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a large fight on the property. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were made aware of a domestic disturbance at the cemetery, located on 10621 Victory Boulevard at around 3:30 p.m.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the scene and saw a large group fighting, but when ground units arrived the group dispersed. 

There was no word of any arrests made or if any injuries resulted from the altercation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 3:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.