Authorities investigate false report of shooting at Mills Mall
Authorities are looking into a false report of a shooting at Mills Mall in Ontario.
There was a heavy police presence seen around the mall following reports of a "disturbance" around 2 p.m. on Monday.
Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said it was a false alarm and there is no active shooter.
Authorities are currently investigating the situation.
