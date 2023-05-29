Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate false report of shooting at Mills Mall

Authorities are looking into a false report of a shooting at Mills Mall in Ontario.

There was a heavy police presence seen around the mall following reports of a "disturbance" around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said it was a false alarm and there is no active shooter.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation.

First published on May 29, 2023 / 2:26 PM

