Authorities investigate false report of shooting at Mills Mall

Authorities are looking into a false report of a shooting at Mills Mall in Ontario.

There was a heavy police presence seen around the mall following reports of a "disturbance" around 2 p.m. on Monday.

Ontario Police are on scene at the Mills Mall following reports of a disturbance. Officers are working to identify if there was a crime and who may have been involved. Please avoid the area. Updates to follow. — Ontario Police Dept. (@OntarioPD) May 29, 2023

Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz said it was a false alarm and there is no active shooter.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation.