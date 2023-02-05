Reports: Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86

Emmy-nominated actor Charles Kimbrough, known for his role as Jim Dial on the long-running CBS show, "Murphy Brown," has died, according to multiple published reports.

According to the New York Times, Kimbrough died in Culver City on January 11th, his son confirmed to the publication. He was 86.

"Murphy Brown" ran for ten seasons from 1988 to 1998 and featured Kimbrough. In 1990, Kimbrough received an Emmy nomination.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

CBS Los Angeles had not independently confirmed Kimbrough's death at the time of this publication.