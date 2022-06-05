Reports: Alec John Such, founding member of Bon Jovi, dies

Alec John Such, a founding member of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, has died, according to multiple published reports.

Variety first reported on the death.

"We are heartbroken to hear of the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original," Bon Jovi posted on social media. "As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him - he was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We'll miss him dearly."

A cause of death was not immediately known. Such was 70.

CBS Los Angeles had not yet independently confirmed Such's death as of the publication of this article. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.