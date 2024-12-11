Reported hate crimes up 45% in 2023, according to annual LA County report

The Los Angeles County Commission of Human Relations released its annual hate crime report which found a record number of crimes were reported in 2023.

The LACCHR said reported hate crimes increased by 45% from 930 to 1,350, which is the largest number in the history of the report. The commission said a contributing factor to the increase in reported crimes was the LA vs Hate reporting resource.

President of the LA County Commission on Human Relations Helen Chin spoke at a press conference on Dec. 11 detailing the report's findings. KCAL News

"Key findings in the report include data highlighting the disproportionate victimization of African Americans, high rates of violence against transgender individuals and Latino/as, the largest number of hate crimes targeting Asians, Jewish people, Latino/as, LGBT* individuals, and transgender people," the LACCHR said.

Other key findings included an increase in anti-immigrant slurs, crimes related to Middle Eastern conflicts and crimes linked to white supremacist ideology.

"Although the numbers reported today are unprecedented for multiple communities throughout LA County, they signal that more people are coming forward to report hate crimes and are refusing to accept the normalization of hate," said Helen Chin, President of the LA County Commission on Human Relations.

LA County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said hate crimes do not only target individuals, but they target entire communities. She said the report allows local leaders to analyze trends and identify areas where efforts need to be focused.

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger said the findings in the report are more than just data. She said it allows local leaders to identify areas where efforts need to be focused. KCAL News

The report is compiled from data from over 100 law enforcement agencies, educational institutions and community-based organizations, according to the LACCHR.

The LA vs Hate initiative is a community-centered system whose purpose is to prevent and respond to hate crimes throughout LA County. It also offers support for victims and free resources to report crimes. The multi-year campaign was created by the Board of Supervisors and the county's Human Relations Commission.

In 2019, LA vs Hate/211 began receiving reports and calls of hate crimes. They received more than 3,600 reports, with over 700 of them during 2023.

"This report is grim. The hate crimes detailed in it are serious. Many of them are violent. They leave victims across the county permanently, even if not visibly, scarred. They shatter the sense of safety these individuals had and, in many cases, destroy it for their families and communities as well," said Supervisor Janice Hahn, Fourth District.