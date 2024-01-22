Report shows Californians pay more for groceries than any other state

A new study from the United States Census Bureau shows that Californians pay more for their weekly groceries than any other state, tacking on to the already costly living expenses that come along with living in the Golden State.

The Household Pulse Survey, which "is designed to quickly and efficiently deploy data collected on how people's lives have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," shows that the average American family spends around $270 a week at the grocery store, but Californians top the list at nearly $298 on a weekly basis.

The study, which relies on data from Oct. 18, 2023 to Oct. 30, 2023, says that rising costs of living in the areas, paired with increased housing prices, reflect the amount that residents are forced to pay during each visit to the store.

Despite inflation slowing in America in late 2023, costs at the store didn't see much of a change, as the "consumer price index for food at home was up 1.7% year-over-year in November," according to HelpAdvisor.

That cost varies depending on household size and where exactly in the state you live. California also sports three of the top 10 most expensive cities, including Riverside, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which rank third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Families with children can see a drastic 40% jump in cost, equating to an average of $331 spent each week, or more than $1,200 monthly.

Nevada, Mississippi, Washington and Florida round out the top five, with Miami topping the list of most expensive cities at an average of $327 a week.

Wisconsin, Iowa and Nebraska sit at the opposite end of the list, each reporting the lowest average amount of money spent, averaging $228, or $22 less than the nationwide average.

The survey data also took a wide range of demographics into consideration, including race and ethnicity, education and households that include a person with a disability.

Those of Hispanic or Latino decent reported the highest average spending per week at just over $325 weekly, while people with less than a high school education reported spending around $320 a week, compared to those with a bachelor's degree or higher, who sit at an average of $258.