Report: Rising sea levels could threaten California's coast

Our iconic beaches could be in danger of disappearing due to rising sea levels, according to a recent study.

As the Earth's ice melts and sea levels rise, coastal communities are considering ways to hold back the rising waters.

A new government study predicts that many of California's most iconic beaches are in danger of disappearing. A few of the beaches mentioned in this report include, Santa Monica, San Clemente, and Newport Beach.

A study from the U.S Geological Survey used 20 years of satellite images of Ocean Beach in San Francisco to form models of what would happen if the sea rises from half a meter to three meters in height.

The study concludes that "by 2100, the model estimates that 25-70 percent of California's beaches may become completely eroded due to sea level rise scenarios of .5 to 3.0 meters, respectively."

That includes some of the state's most iconic beaches, like Stinston, Santa Monica, Newport and Morrow Bay.

2100 may seem like a long way off, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the West Coast could see a sea level rise of eight inches in the next 25 years. That could have a profound impact on seaside communities

Eventually, all California coastal communities will have to retreat and offer up more land to the sea. Especially if they ever want their grandchildren to be able to play at the beach.