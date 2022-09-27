Man accused of killing wife, kidnapping teenage daughter, shot after pursuit in Hesperia

A Fontana man accused of shooting his wife and kidnapping his 15-year-old daughter, leading to an Amber Alert, has been shot in Hesperia, officials said Tuesday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department tweeted around 11:23 a.m. that there was heavy police activity in Victorville on the 15 Freeway, between Bear Valley Rd and Joshua Rd. and that residents should avoid the area.

The Fontana Police Department confirmed to CBSLA Tuesday that the person involved in the pursuit and shooting in Hesperia is the same murder suspect that the Amber Alert to be issued.

After a pursuit and shooting, the California Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert for 15-year-old Savannah Graziano, the suspect's daughter.

The Amber Alert started Monday when Savannah's father, Anthony Graziono, 45, allegedly shot and killed his wife and took the girl.

California Highway Patrol

According to the Fontana Police Department, they responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Cypress Avenue and Malory Street.

Upon arrival, they discovered a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local trauma center where she died.

The woman has been identified as 45-year-old Tracy Martinez. Police say the couple was in the process of getting a divorce.

According to Officer Steven Reed, the couple also has a son together, and Graziano also has a son from a previous relationship. Both sons are safe.