Report: Lakers expected to fire head coach Frank Vogel

Following the Lakers' 146-141 victory over the Denver Nuggets in the final game of the 2021-22 NBA season, buzz quickly grew about head coach Frank Vogel's job status.

The team is expected to inform Vogel that it is parting ways with him after three seasons, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

The report surfaced minutes after the game ended and well before Vogel even made his way to the media room to be interviewed by reporters.

When he arrived, Vogel made it clear that this was news to him.

Frank Vogel: “I haven’t been told shit and I’m gonna enjoy tonight’s game. … We’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) April 11, 2022

"I haven't been told s--t and I'm gonna enjoy tonight's game," Vogel told reporters Sunday. "We'll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow."

The Lakers finished the season with a dreadful 33-49 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs, despite having one of the NBA's best teams on paper coming into the season.

A slew of injuries, lack of moves at the trade deadline and reported locker room tensions added together in grand fashion, sending a team filled with future hall of famers out of playoff contention well before the end of the season.

Vogel finished his three year tenure with the Lakers with a record of 127-98. The Lakers won the 2019-20 NBA Championship during his first season at the helm, during the shortened-season due to COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.