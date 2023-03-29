Report: Airline complaints grow despite fewer fliers

Close calls on the tarmac, violence in mid-air and a travel meltdown that brought holiday travel to a standstill -- complaints about airlines have grown in recent years.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has called the situation "deeply troubling," and a new report from the Public Interest Research Group examines complaints over growing problem with airlines.

Teresa Murray, director of the Consumer Watchdog Office of the Public Interest Research Group, joins KCAL News Mornings to discuss the findings.