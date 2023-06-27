Barbie's Dreamhouse available to rent on Airbnb in Malibu

For a limited time, you can have the chance to vacation in a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse!

The bright pink house will be listed on Airbnb to rent for one-night stays on July 21 and July 22, 2023. Booking opens at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17, and up to two guests can stay per night.

"Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night," according to the listing.

The Barbie house will have some signature touches from Ken, including a disco along with a chance to shuffle through his wardrobe.

The pink dream house was previously listed on Airbnb back in 2019 and returned due to popular demand.

It comes ahead of the release of the 'Barbie' movie in July.