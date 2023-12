The life and legacy of Norman Lear

The passing of television producer Norman Lear, who died at 101, brought out remembrances and tributes on social media.

"The words "legend" and "icon" get thrown around too much, but this guy was both. RIP, Norman Lear," Kathy Griffin.

I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 6, 2023

I had the pleasure of spending time with this giant at his home in the Palisades several times. The words “legend” and “icon” get thrown around too much, but this guy was both. RIP, Norman Lear pic.twitter.com/pMpL3Ek8OK — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2023

The greatest of the greats. R.I.P. Norman Lear. You were loved. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 6, 2023

One of the all time great Humanists changed the world by being honest about the love, laughter, and troubles we all share. RIP Norman Lear, progressive King. https://t.co/PYcdfMi3oz — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 6, 2023