Remains found amid search for actor Julian Sands

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Human remains have been found near the area where actor Julian Sands went missing while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area earlier this year, and authorities expect to complete the identification process this week.

Civilian hikers contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Fontana station at about 10 a.m. Saturday after finding the remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness, authorities said.

The 65-year-old Sands, a resident of North Hollywood who was born in the United Kingdom, went missing in January while hiking near the steep peak in the San Gabriel Mountains. The area was pounded by severe winter storms that month.

Several search efforts were undertaken in the subsequent months without success.

Sands' film credits include "A Room With a View," "Boxing Helena," "Warlock," "Naked Lunch" and "The Killing Fields."

He has numerous television credits, most recently in 2019 on the Netflix series "What If" and the Hulu horror anthology "Into the Dark."

