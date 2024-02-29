Refresh your gym bag with these workout essentials
It's time to freshen up your gym bag!
Lifestyle expert Sadie Murray shows us her top picks for workout essentials to throw in your gym bag before a workout.
1. Trace Minerals ZeroLyte, $38
2. Forme, $108 and up
3. Brita Filtered Water Bottle, $32
4. Goldilocks USA, $9.99
5. HypoAir Total Clean, $19.99 and up
6. Therabody RecoveryTherm Cube, $149.99
