Reds pitcher, Stevenson Ranch native Hunter Greene makes Dodger Stadium debut

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High standout now Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene made his first official start at Chavez Ravine on Saturday.

Greene, who was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft right out of high school, looked in full control on the mound against the Boys In Blue.

The Stevenson Ranch native showed why he was a top draft pick, tossing 11 pitches that clocked out at 101.1 miles per hour or more, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

Hunter Greene has thrown 11 pitches at 101.0+ mph tonight That's the most by a starting pitcher in a game in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2022

Greene pitched five scoreless innings, striking out six Dodgers hitters before surrendering a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Overall, it was a pretty solid pitching performance by the former Knight who didn't get any run support from the Reds.

In two starts this season, Greene has faced the defending World Series Champions in the Braves and the 2020 World Series Champions, the Dodgers. He allowed three earned-runs in five innings against Atlanta, picking up his first victory of his career. On Saturday, he would pick up the first loss of his career.

Moreover, the 22-year-old went through some up and downs before finally arriving to the big league's this season.

One year after being drafted, Greene underwent Tommy John surgery for a torn ulnar collateral ligament, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His rise to The Show stalled even more when minor league baseball was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Greene has proven that his talent and ability to handle adversity have what it takes to play in the majors.