Redondo Beach police seek public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Authorities with the Redondo Beach Police Department are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

Officers responded to calls of a robbery in progress, at around 12:52 p.m., at a business located at 2300 Artesia Blvd.

Police received information that a suspect entered the business with an "assault rifle-type firearm" and demanded money from a person, who was able to escape the location and contact authorities.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Redondo Beach Police Department SWAT personnel responded and conducted an interior search of the location. It was later determined the suspect fled the location prior to their interior search," a department press release stated.

Investigators later obtained a photograph of the suspect, described as 6 foot Black male, with a mustache, who was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. They are seeking the public's help in identifying the man.

According to police, the suspect should considered armed and dangerous and is urging anyone that might see him to immediately call 911.

Anyone with information about this incident is also encouraged to contact Redondo Beach Police Detectives at 310-397-2477.

