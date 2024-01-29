Redlands to combat invasive insects by stripping trees of fruit

The city of Redlands is taking drastic measures to combat an invasive species of fruit fly plaguing the area, planning for the removal of fruit from trees at more than 2,000 homes in the area.

Map of the area that will be impacted by fruit removal beginning in late January. California Department of Food and Agriculture

The California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin the process in late January for all host fruit for the Oriental fruit fly, which includes citrus and other fruits. The trees however will remain in place.

Properties that will be impacted by the fruit removal include those both north and south of I-10, with the northern boundary extending to E. Highland Avenue, the western boundary at the intersection of Garden Street and Elizabeth Street, the eastern boundary at Alta Vista Drive and the southern boundary on Silver Leaf Court.

This project will allow for the CDFA and its United States Department of Agriculture partners to "break the life of the invasive fly, which lays eggs in fruit that develop into larvae."

The larvae, or maggots, then pose a threat to both residential and commercial citrus fruits, including more than 230 different crops of nuts, vegetables and berries, CDFA officials said.

"If left unchecked, the Oriental fruit fly could become permanently established and cause billions of dollars worth of losses annually, which would significantly impact California's food supply" a statement from CDFA noted.

They expect the process to last until late February and are urging residents living in the impacted area to comply with the requests of crews that will be stripping the trees. Residents will receive a 48 hour notice prior to fruit removal.

Officials also advised that residents do not remove fruit themselves and allow the experts to do so.

"If fruit falls from trees and must be disposed of, residents are urged to double-bag it and place it in a trash bin rather than green waste bins or other organic refuse designations," CDFA said. "This approach significantly reduces the risk of spread of Oriental fruit flies, larvae and maggots."

Oriental fruit flies can be recognized due to their yellow-striped abdomens and yellowish legs. They are slightly larger than a traditional housefly.