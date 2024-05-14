Redlands teacher accused of sexual battery by multiple teenage students

Police are investigating sexual battery allegations against a teacher at a school in Redlands after he was accused by several students for a series of assaults that occurred over a three-year period.

According to a statement from the Redlands Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Redlands Adventist Academy, located at 130 Tennessee Street, after learning of allegations of inappropriate contact between a teacher and several female students.

"Investigators believe the teacher inappropriately touched at least five students, with the most recent incident reported in late April," the statement said.

They say that the victims range in age between 14 and 17 years old.

The teacher, who remains unidentified by investigators, has been placed on administrative leave while the school conducts an administrative investigation, separate from police.

Investigators are hopeful that any potential additional victims will come forward, and anyone with more information is asked to contact them at (909) 798-7643.