Watch CBS News
Local News

Redlands police shoot and injure allegedly armed woman during domestic disturbance call

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly armed in Redlands on Thursday after being called for reports of a domestic disturbance. 

It happened at around 9:30 p.m., according to Redlands Police Department officers who were called to the 1000 block of Oxford Drive. 

"When officers arrived, they were confronted by the subject with the knife," a statement from RPD said. "She refused to comply with officers' commands and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The 30-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where police say she is expected to recover from her injuries. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators are now investigating the shooting and of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the statement. 

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 798-7681. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 9:50 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.