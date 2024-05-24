Redlands police shoot and injure allegedly armed woman during domestic disturbance call

Police shot and wounded a woman who was allegedly armed in Redlands on Thursday after being called for reports of a domestic disturbance.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m., according to Redlands Police Department officers who were called to the 1000 block of Oxford Drive.

"When officers arrived, they were confronted by the subject with the knife," a statement from RPD said. "She refused to comply with officers' commands and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

The 30-year-old woman, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital where police say she is expected to recover from her injuries.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators are now investigating the shooting and of the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, according to the statement.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at (909) 798-7681.