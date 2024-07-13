Record-Setting Heat Wave to Ease This Weekend

The prolonged heat wave in Southern California will end today as the high-pressure system weakens and moves east, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will gradually cool each day through the middle of next week before another warming trend begins the following week, forecasters said.

In the Antelope Valley, which has experienced record-breaking temperatures with triple-digit highs for much of the week, Saturday's forecast calls for temperatures in the low 80s to mid-90s. Pasadena is expected to reach 90 degrees, while downtown Los Angeles will see a high of 86.

In Orange County, coastal areas will see highs in the low 80s, with temperatures ranging from 84 to 87 degrees inland.

The intense heat has heightened the risk of wildfires due to dry brush, wind, and low humidity. To help residents cope with the heat, the city and county of Los Angeles have set up cooling centers. For updates and locations, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The city of Los Angeles has four "augmented" cooling centers open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Thursday. These centers are located at:

Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles

Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.

Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles

Additionally, climate stations for the homeless on Skid Row offer cold beverages, shade, and seating. Stations are located on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, and on San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Another station will open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple streets.

The ReFresh Spot at 544 Towne Ave. is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers, and laundry facilities for the homeless.

For comprehensive weather coverage, including maps and videos, check out the CBS News Los Angeles weather page.