Record-setting heat continues in Los Angeles County

The record-breaking temperatures that have been baking the Antelope Valley and parts of Los Angeles County for days is expected to continue Thursday, with temperatures soaring as high as 112 degrees.

On Wednesday, Lancaster and Palmdale narrowly missed extending their records of six consecutive days over 110 degrees, as temperatures topped out around 108 degrees in the two high-desert cities, according to the National Weather Service.

However, Lancaster is expected to reach 112 degrees Thursday and Palmdale 110, the NWS said.

An excessive heat warning is in place until 9 p.m. Saturday in the Antelope Valley, the Interstate 5 corridor, western San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor.

A similar warning is in place until 9 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Calabasas and Agoura Hills, Valencia, East Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley and several areas of the San Fernando Valley including Burbank and Topanga.

The heat is also creating potential critical fire danger, with high temperatures and low humidity presenting the risk of fast-moving wildfires.

Pasadena is in for a scorching 102 degrees Thursday according to the latest NWS forecast, but will drop to 92 on Friday and 90 Saturday.

Downtown Los Angeles is expected to reach 88 degrees Thursday and Friday before dropping to 86 Saturday.

Forecasters predicted some relief from the heat wave Friday, with more significant cooling beginning Saturday and continuing through next week, when temperatures will come down about 5-8 degrees in most areas.

In Orange County, Anaheim will reach 88 Thursday and 84 Friday, forecasters said.

As always, the beaches offered the best temperatures, with most coastal areas expected to remain in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Authorities reminded the public to never leave pets or children inside vehicles on days that are even a little warmer than normal, as locked cars can turn into death traps in mere seconds.

The city and county of Los Angeles both operate cooling centers for people who need a place to escape the heat. To find a location, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

The city of Los Angeles is operating four "augmented" cooling centers that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through at least Thursday. The centers are located at:

-- Fred Roberts Recreation Center, 4700 Honduras St., Los Angeles;

-- Mid Valley Senior Center, 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City;

-- Lake View Terrace Recreation Center, 11075 Foothill Blvd.; and

-- Jim Gilliam Recreation Center, 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles.

City officials also noted that climate stations are available for the homeless on Skid Row, offering cold beverages, shade and seating. The stations are on Towne Street between Fifth and Sixth streets; and at San Pedro Street between Sixth and Seventh streets. Another station will be open by July 16 at Fifth and Maple streets.

"Although it's crucial that we take care of ourselves, it's equally important that we extend our hand to those in need. We must look out for those who are more likely to get ill due to the heat, including the elderly, unwell, pregnant women, children, and those living alone," Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said.

There is also a ReFresh Spo at 544 Towne Ave. The facility is open 24 hours a day, providing drinking water, restrooms, showers and laundry facilities.