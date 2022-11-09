Record rainfall reported throughout Southern California

A massive storm front that rolled through Southern California brought a flurry of wild weather along with it, including flooding, high-powered winds, snowfall and record-setting rainfall.

The storm slowly moved into the region on Monday, when precipitation began to fall, causing headaches for beginning of the week commuters.

While rain fell through most of the day, the storm flexed its true power overnight and throughout Tuesday, when downpours accompanied by strong wind caused a bevy of watches, warnings and evacuations for people living all over Southern California.

While the storm is expected to last through the earliest parts of Wednesday, some regions have already reported a record-level of rainfall for the beginning of November, what was the wettest start to the month in nearly two decades.

Preliminary record rainfall was recorded at five of our climate locations today: Palmdale, Lancaster, Sandberg, Burbank, and LAX. #CAwx, #LARain pic.twitter.com/B7fcK9leSH — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 9, 2022

Record rainfall was reported in:

Sandberg with 3.62 inches, breaking the record of 0.43 inches in 2002,

Los Angeles Airport with 1.31 inches, breaking the record of 1.3 inches set in 1998,

Bob Hope Airport in Burbank with 0.98 inches, breaking the record of 0.66 inches set in 1979,

Lancaster with 0.51 inches, breaking the record of 0.4 inches in 2002,

Palmdale Airport with 0.31 inches, breaking the record of 0.22 inches set in 1979.

San Diego with 0.64 inches, breaking the record of 0.52 inches in 1946,

Oceanside Harbor with 0.91 inches, breaking the record of 0.64 inches in 1979,

Lake Elsinore with 0.70 inches, breaking the record of 0.6 inches set in 1905,

San Jacinto with 0.64 inches, breaking the record of 0.32 inches set in in 1979,

Escondido with 0.91 inches, breaking the record of 0.56 inches set in 1893,

Ramona with 0.92 inches, breaking the record of 0.51 inches set in 1998,

2.65 inches in Big Bear, breaking a record of 1.91 inches set in 2020,

2.39 inches in Idyllwild, breaking a previous record of 1.4 inches set in 2002.

Mountainous regions were warned to expect additional snowfall overnight.

Here are updated details on the storm system affecting #SoCal through Wed. The heaviest rain is expected Tue, with roadway flooding possible, debris flow risk in LA Co. Snow levels are looking higher so the Grapevine should not get any snow. #CAwx #LARain #BringIt pic.twitter.com/xyVr7QIV8m — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 7, 2022