Record-breaking snowpack brings life back to California's dried-up creeks

Record-breaking snowpack across the state of California has brought a welcome sight to local mountain creeks and streams, which have been dry for the past three years.

Eaton Canyon in Pasadena is just one area experiencing a surge of water flow. Hikers have reported climbing through thigh-high water to reach a now-raging 40-foot waterfall.

April's Sierra snow survey confirms that the statewide snowpack is currently 237 percent above the average for this time of year, tying the oldest statewide snowpack record from 1952.

The Eaton Canyon Nature Center predicts that the water in the mountains will stick around and keep the hills green until at least June or July, providing much-needed relief to native plants and animals that have suffered during the drought.

"The waterfall will be flowing all year long and even into next winter," said Edgar McGregor, a park aid. "Of course, the canyon will begin to dry out in July and August, but still, by June, it will be green out here."

Although the current snowpack is good news, the Department of Water Resources warns that long-term drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin will continue to impact the water supply across the state.