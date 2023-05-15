Reba McEntire to fill Blake Shelton's cowboy boots as coach on "The Voice"

Country music legend Reba McEntire is stepping in as a coach for season 24 of "The Voice."

The announcement Monday comes more than six months after coach Blake Shelton said he'd be leaving the show. Shelton, the longest-tenured coach on "The Voice," frequently worked with country singers on the show.

McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee. While season 24 will be her first as a coach, she served as a "Mega Mentor" during season 23 and as Shelton's battle advisor back in season 1.

"There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall," McEntire tweeted.

Gwen Stefani, Shelton's wife, will return as a coach on the show. It will be her seventh season.

Stefani and McEntire will be joined by John Legend and Niall Horan. This will be Horan's second season. Legend is returning after a brief hiatus.

Live semi-finals for season 23 start Monday night.